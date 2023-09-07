Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.19 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

