Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 407,723 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,723 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $37,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 439,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 123,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,241.6% in the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 491,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 470,739 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACI opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

