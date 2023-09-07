O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,113,000 after purchasing an additional 519,711 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after purchasing an additional 512,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $414.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

