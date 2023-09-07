Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $34,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

