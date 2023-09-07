Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sysco worth $39,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

SYY opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

