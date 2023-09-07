BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 209.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.22% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $51,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $111.69.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

