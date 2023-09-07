O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

