Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Intuit by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after buying an additional 682,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.82 on Thursday, reaching $555.77. The company had a trading volume of 307,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,071. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $557.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.15. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.55.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

