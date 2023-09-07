Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,186,465. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

ADI traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,172. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.