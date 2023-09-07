BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 394,268 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.96% of Autodesk worth $3,559,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $218.46. 128,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.02. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

