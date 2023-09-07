Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.17. The company had a trading volume of 243,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

