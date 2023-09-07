BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,309 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.38% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $3,529,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. 151,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,925. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

