Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.8% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.