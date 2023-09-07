BlackRock Inc. Has $3.62 Billion Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.16% of Welltower worth $3,618,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 61.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,147,000 after purchasing an additional 442,287 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,254. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 356.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.39.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

