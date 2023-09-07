BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,752,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.50% of Sherwin-Williams worth $3,765,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.0 %

SHW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.96. 64,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

