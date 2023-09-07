Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.58. The company had a trading volume of 102,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

