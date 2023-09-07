Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.0 %

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

