Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,529 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Chimera Investment worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 351,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

CIM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 136,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -248.28%.

Chimera Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

