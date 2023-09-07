Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,514 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.86 and its 200 day moving average is $156.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $188.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.