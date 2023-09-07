Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,821 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $873,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,998 shares of company stock worth $7,859,120. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.81. 1,192,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,122. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

