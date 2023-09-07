BlackRock Inc. Sells 391,696 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,231,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $3,715,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,857. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.