Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 380,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 404,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 264,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

RMT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

