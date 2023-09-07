NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $13.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $456.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,518,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,457,242. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.85 and a 200 day moving average of $354.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

