BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 40.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 33.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.50%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

