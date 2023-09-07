Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,119 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $48,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

