Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185,169 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Revance Therapeutics worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 306,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 181,372 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 99,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $960,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,038 shares of company stock worth $2,476,699. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

RVNC opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

