CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 104 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $423.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

