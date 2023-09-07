Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $144.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

