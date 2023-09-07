CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 325 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $210.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.27. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $210.08 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.