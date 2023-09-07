VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,691 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VMware were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW opened at $166.21 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.75. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 136.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

