3,254 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.