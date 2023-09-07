Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,692 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $79,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.6 %

FIS stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

