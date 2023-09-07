1,260 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $162.31 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.30.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

