Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,110 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.93% of Masonite International worth $99,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Masonite International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.18 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOR. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

