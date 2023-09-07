Inceptionr LLC Invests $235,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 56.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.04 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

