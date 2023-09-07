Analyzing Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 8.79% 17.56% 3.05% Abacus Life N/A -35.78% -6.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Management and Abacus Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $3.06 billion 10.14 $167.54 million $1.63 62.39 Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Ares Management has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ares Management and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 5 6 0 2.55 Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Management presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Ares Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Summary

Ares Management beats Abacus Life on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

