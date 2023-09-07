International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 926,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 269,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

International Paper Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 869,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.69.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

