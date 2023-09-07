Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 331,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of OptiNose at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,157. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.14.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPTN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

