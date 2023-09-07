Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.93. 66,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.75.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
