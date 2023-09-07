Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. 1,974,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,321,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

