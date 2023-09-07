Element Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Catalent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Catalent Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 123,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,697. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

