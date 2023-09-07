Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Reduced by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,685,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 76,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,185. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

