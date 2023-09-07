Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $979,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average is $137.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.