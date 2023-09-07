Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.44. 78,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

