Argan (NYSE:AGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Argan Price Performance

Argan stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $109,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Stories

