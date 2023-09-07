Argan (NYSE:AGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%.
Argan Price Performance
Argan stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.59.
Argan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
