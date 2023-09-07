Element Capital Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $91,443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $88,521,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 182,248 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 252,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,238,000 after acquiring an additional 78,235 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,762 in the last three months. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $366.98. 16,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,848. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $514.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

