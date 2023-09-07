Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 162,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AES by 52.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AES by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,354,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,867,000 after buying an additional 417,800 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of AES by 817.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 196,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 175,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 649,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.