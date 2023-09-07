94,282 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 119.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,717,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,113,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 31.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,004 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at $64,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.
PPL Trading Down 0.2 %
PPL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,470. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
