94,282 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 119.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,717,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,113,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 31.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,004 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at $64,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

PPL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,470. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

