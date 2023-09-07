Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Sold by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 991,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,722,080 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 260,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 184,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Aspen Group Price Performance

ASPU stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Thursday. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aspen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.86.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

