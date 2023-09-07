Long Focus Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PAR Technology by 387.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. 15,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.31. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

